The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard oral arguments from the NFL and NFLPA on a stay in the Ezekiel Elliott suspension case and issued no decision on Monday.

The NFL will file a response brief by Tuesday morning. The court said it will rule quickly once that brief is filed.

The NFL is seeking a stay of the injunction that is keeping the Dallas Cowboys running back on the field.

When the court issues its ruling, there are three potential outcomes:

The Court of Appeals could rule the district court lacked authority to hear the case and rule to vacate the injunction and dismiss the lawsuit, in which Elliott's six-game suspension would take effect immediately, although Elliott would likely file a temporary restraining order.

It could vacate the injunction based on the merits of the case, believing the district court overreached when reviewing the decision, particularly with how the courts ruled in favor of the league in the Tom Brady and Adrian Peterson cases.

The court could deny the stay, which likely means Elliott would be able to play for the full season with the legal battle to play out for the 2018 season.

Elliott was not in attendance on Monday. He attended the injunction hearing in Sherman, Texas, before the season started.

Until the court decides District Court Judge Amos Mazzant had the right to hear Elliott's appeal or whether to dismiss lawsuit altogether, the running back will be eligible to play.

Elliott had the sixth two-touchdown game of his career Sunday, finishing with 85 yards rushing on 21 carries and caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys'

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.