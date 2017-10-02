NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was diagnosed with a minor strained hamstring following an MRI. He is considered day-to-day, and Titans coach Mike Mularkey isn't ruling him out for Sunday at Miami just yet.

"He's a pretty fast healer," Mularkey said.

Mularkey compared Mariota's injury to the hamstring strain that DeMarco Murray suffered Sept. 17 at Jacksonville. Murray missed the fourth quarter of that game and two practices during the next week. He did not miss a game, rushing for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown against Seattle on Sept. 24.

The Titans will have plans for Mariota and backup quarterback Matt Cassel this week. Mariota does not need to practice to play, and Mularkey said the quarterback decision might not be made until right before game time Sunday.

Tennessee is discussing whether it will need to sign another quarterback to their active roster. Cassel, who will get starter reps in Wednesday's practice, is the only other quarterback on the active roster.

Mularkey said if Cassel were to play, the Titans would have to shift some of their run-game scheme, but much of the pass game plan would remain the same. If Mariota plays, he could be limited in his designed run plays as that hamstring heals.

Mariota's diagnosis is relatively good news, given the fluidity of hamstring injuries. Mariota could return, albeit in more of a pocket passer role, sooner than a skill position player with the same injury. And if Mariota is deemed healthy enough for that role, he would be a better option than a healthy Cassel.

Mariota suffered the hamstring injury on his second-quarter touchdown run in the Titans' 57-14 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He returned during the Titans' final offensive drive of the half, but threw an interception, a throw which Mularkey said was affected by his hamstring injury.

In other injury news, Titans receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) is not expected to play for the third straight week. Safety Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) is expected to miss his fourth straight game.