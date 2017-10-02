Derek Carr leaves for the locker room with an apparent back injury after taking a knee to the back during a sack in the third quarter. (0:42)

The Oakland Raiders will be without quarterback Derek Carr, as he suffered a transverse process fracture in his back Sunday.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Carr's injury "could be as short as two weeks -- it could be longer." Del Rio added that Carr could be out as many as six weeks.

Carr was injured on a sack late in the third quarter of Oakland's 16-10 loss at the Denver Broncos on Sunday and did not return to the game.

After being twisted down awkwardly by Adam Gotsis, Carr grabbed at his lower back and stayed prone on the ground. After several minutes, he was helped up and walked slowly off the field. After being examined in the blue pop-up tent on the Raiders' sideline, he walked back to Oakland's locker room.

"Pain," Carr said Sunday, describing what he felt when he went down. "My back didn't feel too good."

With Carr out, EJ Manuel will step in as the team's quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

