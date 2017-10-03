SEATTLE -- Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo was released from the hospital Monday after suffering a bruised sternum Sunday night, coach Pete Carroll said.

Carroll clarified that the injury was not a bruised heart, as had been reported, and said Odhiambo's status for this week is uncertain.

"He's fine in all ways and all that," Carroll said. "We'll see what that means. We're not sure what that means for the week, but it's nothing beyond that."

Odhiambo's injury was one of several the Seahawks suffered in their 46-18 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Seattle might be without starting defensive end Cliff Avril for an extended period of time, based on what Carroll said about the neck/spine injury he suffered in the first quarter. Avril was attempting to make a diving tackle of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett from behind when his chin hit the back of the quarterback's cleats.

Carroll described the injury as a serious stinger and said, "it's going to be a while for us to figure out what he's got."

Carroll added: "There will be some tests and stuff like that. I don't have any timeline on that at all, but we're going to take care of him and make sure that we take our time and do this really well to look after him."

If Avril is sidelined, Frank Clark would start opposite Michael Bennett while Marcus Smith would be in line for playing time. The Seahawks signed Quinton Jefferson off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad on Monday to reinforce their defensive line depth. Jefferson, a 2016 fifth-round pick by Seattle, took the roster spot that became open when the Seahawks placed running back Chris Carson on injured reserve, an expected move after he injured his ankle and also suffered a fracture in his leg against the Colts.

Carroll said Carson will have surgery on his ankle on Tuesday.

"It's a surgery that applies to a really serious high ankle sprain," Carroll said. "He does have a little fracture, but that's not the issue."

Carroll said "there's an outside chance" that Carson could return this season. Players who are placed on IR during the season must miss at least eight weeks, so Carson would be eligible to return in Week 13 at the earliest.

Carroll's comments have strongly implied that Thomas Rawls will take over as the starter in Carson's absence, even though he was a healthy scratch Sunday night in favor of Eddie Lacy. Third-down back C.J. Prosise has a good chance to return this week after missing the Colts game with an ankle injury, Carroll said. J.D. McKissic, who scored two touchdowns in Prosise's absence, is the other running back on Seattle's roster.

"I think we're so fortunate that [while] Chris has to sit out for a while, that Thomas Rawls gets to step up," Carroll said. "That's just good fortune and good planning and all of that. Thomas is really raring to go."

Odhiambo was injured when he took a hit to the chest on an interception return in the third quarter. Carroll said after the game that Odhiambo initially got the wind knocked out of him and had trouble breathing while playing the remainder of the game. The issue worsened afterward, according to Carroll, and Odhiambo had to be taken out of the locker room on a stretcher. He stayed at a hospital overnight.

A 2016 third-round pick out of Boise State, Odhiambo became Seattle's starting left tackle when George Fant tore his ACL in the preseason. Carroll would not say who would start next in Odhiambo's absence if he's unavailable this week. Seattle's backup tackles are Matt Tobin and Isaiah Battle, both of whom were acquired via trades over the summer.

Carroll said the injury that knocked cornerback Jeremy Lane out of Sunday's game on the opening series is a groin strain. Lane's status for this week is uncertain as well.

"It was enough to keep him out of the game, so there will be some concern about that," Carroll said.

If Lane can't play, rookie Shaquill Griffin would again take over as the starter on the right side opposite Richard Sherman, while Justin Coleman would cover the slot in nickel situations as the No. 3 cornerback.