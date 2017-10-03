Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif leaves the game after his knee is rolled on in the first quarter. (0:39)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif left the Chiefs' lineup in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins with a left knee injury. The Chiefs said he will not return.

He was replaced by veteran Jordan Devey. The Chiefs already are playing without one starting offensive lineman, center Mitch Morse, who has a sprained foot.

If Duvernay-Tardif is lost for a long period, one possible replacement is Parker Ehinger. He was a starting guard for the Chiefs last year, before his season ended prematurely because of a knee injury.

Duvernay-Tardif joined the Chiefs as a sixth-round draft pick in 2014 out of McGill University in Montreal. Duvernay-Tardif, a medical student at McGill, signed a five-year contract extension with the Chiefs last winter worth about $41 million.