        <
        >

          Chiefs starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out vs. Redskins with knee injury

          play
          Duvernay-Tardif exits with left knee injury (0:39)

          Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif leaves the game after his knee is rolled on in the first quarter. (0:39)

          9:40 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif left the Chiefs' lineup in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins with a left knee injury. The Chiefs said he will not return.

          He was replaced by veteran Jordan Devey. The Chiefs already are playing without one starting offensive lineman, center Mitch Morse, who has a sprained foot.

          If Duvernay-Tardif is lost for a long period, one possible replacement is Parker Ehinger. He was a starting guard for the Chiefs last year, before his season ended prematurely because of a knee injury.

          Duvernay-Tardif joined the Chiefs as a sixth-round draft pick in 2014 out of McGill University in Montreal. Duvernay-Tardif, a medical student at McGill, signed a five-year contract extension with the Chiefs last winter worth about $41 million.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.