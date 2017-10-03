Lisa Salters reports on Josh Norman's rib injury after making a tackle and Redskins coach Jay Gruden says he believes it will keep him out several weeks. (0:28)

KANSAS CITY -- Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman suffered a rib injury in the second quarter of Monday night's game at Kansas City and could miss "a couple of weeks," coach Jay Gruden told ESPN's Lisa Salters at halftime.

The Redskins have a bye next week and play the San Francisco 49ers in two weeks.

Norman, out for the game, injured his ribs trying to make a tackle on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after a long catch and run. Norman immediately jumped up and appeared hurt, shaking his shoulder. He ran off the field and soon headed to the locker room.

The Redskins have good corner depth; Norman was replaced by Quinton Dunbar, with Bashaud Breeland shifting over to the left side where Norman typically plays.

But losing Norman for any length of time would be a blow -- he was off to a solid start this season. His absence was felt in the second half Monday, though the Redskins had more issues at areas other than corner after he left the game.

In addition to being a quality corner in coverage, Norman hasn't shied away from helping against the run, and he aids safety D.J. Swearinger with communicating calls and coverages.