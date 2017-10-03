CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns' losing ways have reached historic proportions, and coach Hue Jackson wasn't shying away from it Monday.

"I don't like my record any more than you do or anybody does," he said a day after a 31-7 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals dropped Cleveland to 2-29 dating to the 2015 season.

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, that record matches the worst record in NFL history over a 31-game span.

Elias reports that only the Houston Oilers (1972-74 and 1982-84) and the Detroit Lions (several times, most recently 2007-09 and 2008-10) have also had a 2-29 mark over 31 games, a win-loss percentage of .065.

"It is horrible," said Jackson, on his overall mark of 1-19 as the Browns' coach. "And I will be the first to tell you that."

The Browns started the 2015 season 2-3, the second win in overtime in Baltimore. The team in that game was quarterbacked by Josh McCown, who will play quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland.

They finished that season 1-10, the only win when Johnny Manziel started a 24-10 victory over San Francisco at home. Mike Pettine was fired after that season, and the Browns won one game in '15 under Jackson (over San Diego after 14 losses to start the season), and are 0-4 this season.

According to Elias research, only John McKay had a worse first 20 games in his NFL career. McKay lost his first 26 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976-77, and made famous the line "I'm in favor of it" when asked what he thought of his offense's execution.

Phil Handler of the Chicago Cardinals also went 1-19 to begin his career (1943-45), and Harvey Johnson of the Bills went 1-18-1 (1968 and '71) -- though both had qualifiers.

Handler lost his first 23 games, but in 1944 the lack of players due to World War II forced the Cardinals to merge with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a season. The Card-Pitt team -- as it was called -- was co-coached by Walt Kiesling and Handler.

Johnson went 1-10-1 as a interim coach in 1968, then was hired in '71 and lost his first 10 games to go 1-20-1 to begin his career.

When it comes to team marks, the Oilers ended 1972 with 11 losses in a row, went 1-13 in '73 and started '74 by going 1-5. They then won four in a row. Houston's second streak to forget included going 1-8 in the 1982 strike season when replacement players competed.

Detroit's two recent 2-29 streaks were sandwiched around the team's 0-16 finish in 2007.

The Browns would have a ways to go to match the Lions' overall mark for incompetence.

The Lions went 0-16 in '07 and 2-14 in '09, then started '10 with four consecutive losses. The Browns are five games from matching Detroit's 2-34 span.