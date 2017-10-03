Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger say the Steelers' All-Pro WR flipping a cooler on the sideline is just a result of his passion for the game. (0:51)

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called Antonio Brown's sideline flare-up "unfortunate" and wished the All-Pro receiver talked to him personally about the missed play from Sunday's game.

Editor's Picks Steelers' Brown flips cooler, shrugs off coach After Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw an incomplete pass toward another player while wide receiver Antonio Brown was open, Brown flipped over a cooler on the team's sideline.

"That goes a lot further than throwing a temper tantrum," Roethlisberger said on his weekly radio spot with 93.7 the Fan.

In the second quarter of the Steelers' 26-9 win over the Ravens, Brown broke free on a double move but Roethlisberger worked the other side of the field, resulting in an incompletion intended for Le'Veon Bell.

From the sideline after the play, Brown flipped a Gatorade bucket and shrugged off offensive coordinator Todd Haley as the coach tried to calm him. Brown said after the game he's a passionate player and the chance to unwrap that particular play made him feel like a kid excited at Christmas.

Roethlisberger told 93.7 that he was simply following his read on the play based on the Ravens' pre-snap coverage, noting that he's never going to find every open receiver.

Roethlisberger said Brown's attitude didn't set a good example for young players and undermines his "superhuman" talent.

"AB is the best receiver in the world, maybe one of the best to ever play the game," Roethlisberger told 93.7. "I'd like to think him and I together may be one of the best quarterback/wide receiver combos to ever play the game. I don't know he needs to react that way. He's superhuman on the football field, and when that happens it almost brings him back to being a mere mortal, if you will. Because it gets in his head and it just messes with all of us a little bit. ... I'm not trying to call AB out. I just think this is causing a distraction that none of us really need."