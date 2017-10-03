With starting quarterback Marcus Mariota hurt, the Tennessee Titans are planning to sign free agent quarterback Brandon Weeden, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Weeden was cut by the Houston Texans last month before the season started.

Mariota was diagnosed with a minor strained hamstring following an MRI. He is considered day-to-day, and Titans coach Mike Mularkey isn't ruling him out for Sunday at Miami just yet.

The Titans will have plans for Mariota and backup quarterback Matt Cassel this week. Mariota does not need to practice to play, and Mularkey said the quarterback decision might not be made until right before game time Sunday.

Weeden started and won critical games late in the 2015 season for the Texans with then-starter Brian Hoyer out injured. He was rewarded with a two-year contract after that season and served as the team's third-string quarterback in 2016. He was active for all but three of the Texans' 18 games last season behind Brock Osweiler and Savage but did not play.

ESPN reporters Sarah Barshop and Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.