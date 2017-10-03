The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement announcing that representatives from the league and the players' union met Tuesday to discuss social activism by players.

The brief statement revealed that Roger Goodell, DeMaurice Smith and Robert Kraft were among those who attended the meeting. Goodell and Kraft were influential voices in last week's meeting involving league officials, team owners and players, which was held to discuss how the NFL would move forward after the controversial widespread protesting by players during the national anthem.

Smith, the NFLPA's executive director, did not learn about last week's meeting until it was too late for him to attend. He told Outside The Lines that he viewed the late notification of the meeting as "insulting to our players' leadership."

"The league tries to use some of our guys to give them cover, to get them on their side," Smith told OTL. "Our players' leadership wasn't pleased, and I wasn't pleased."

The statement did not reveal the substance of Tuesday's meeting but called it a "productive conversation" and concluded by saying "we are all committed to an ongoing dialogue."