GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Running back Ty Montgomery thinks there's a chance he could play a little more than a week after he sustained what he called "multiple broken ribs." Wide receiver Davante Adams could follow suit after he spent a night in the hospital.

Both Green Bay Packers players were hurt during last Thursday's win over the Bears but still could play this Sunday at Dallas.

Adams remained in the concussion protocol, the Packers said Tuesday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a source thought Adams would play Sunday.

Surprising as it is, one source said today he believes Packers WR Davante Adams could play Sunday vs Dallas. "I think he goes," source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2017

Last season, Adams returned from a concussion without missing a game and had a huge night against the Bears, with 13 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns on a short week

This time, Adams is coming off a long week -- but he suffered a vicious hit Thursday from Danny Trevathan that resulted in a two-game suspension for the Bears linebacker. Adams was taken off the field on a gurney and straight to a local hospital, where he spent the night for evaluation. He was seen walking through the Packers' locker room on Tuesday, but NFL rules prevent players still in the concussion protocol from talking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Montgomery said he and the Packers' medical staff will spend time this week exploring ways to protect his left ribs. Last year, receiver Jordy Nelson missed one game in the playoffs because of broken ribs but returned for the NFC Championship Game, wearing a protective vest.

"I'm going to continue to get treatment," Montgomery said. "We're going to talk about a plan as far as what type of protection I can wear. Obviously, there are rib cages and flak jackets. We're going to talk about it."

Montgomery said the injury occurred on the first carry of Thursday's game. Trevathan's knee was driven into Montgomery's left side after Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks landed on top of Trevathan.

It's the second time Montgomery has broken ribs on that side of his body. He sustained a similar injury during the NFC's title game in Atlanta, although he said those were different ribs. The hit against the Falcons was higher up on Montgomery's ribs than the Trevathan hit. Montgomery could not finish that game but said he would try to play this week "so long as there's no risk of internal injury."

"I'm not willing to risk my overall long-term health," he said. "But, at the end of the day, it's going to be up to me."

Montgomery's backup, rookie Jamaal Williams, said the left knee injury he sustained shortly after Montgomery dropped out shouldn't prevent him from playing against the Cowboys, either. But the Packers (3-1) may have to go with fellow rookie Aaron Jones, who finished Thursday's game with 49 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Before that game, Jones had not played a snap from scrimmage this season.