The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran right tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Strief was hurt in injury in Sunday's victory against the Miami Dolphins in London.

He was able to walk off the field under his own power before being checked in the medical tent and taken away on a cart.

The Saints (2-2) are on a bye this week.