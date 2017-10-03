Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has had his two-game suspension trimmed to one game after an appeal.

Trevathan was disciplined for a frightening hit last Thursday night that sent Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams to the hospital.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter Thursday after he was hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about five minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field and was later hospitalized before being released Friday.

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty but was not ejected from the 35-14 Bears loss.

"I regret the level I hit him at," Trevathan said after the game. "But you got to understand I had momentum, and I was just trying to make a play."