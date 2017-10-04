KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he has spoken with cornerback Marcus Peters about his apparent use of profanity directed to a fan during Monday night's game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I had a chance to see what took place,'' Reid said. "We can't go in that direction. It's been addressed. I love the compete in the kid. I appreciate his work ethic and everything else but as professionals that's not something we want to take place.''

Peters was caught by TV cameras shouting at a fan behind the Chiefs bench after allowing a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the game, won by the Chiefs 29-20. The incident was shown live on ESPN's broadcast.

After issuing his statement about Peters' outburst, Reid declined to answer further questions about the incident.

Peters was also among several players from both teams involved in an incident at midfield during pregame warm-ups. Players were jawing with one another and had to be separated by coaches.

Peters was the last Chiefs player to be pulled from the incident.