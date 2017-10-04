DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday defended quarterback Jay Cutler's role in the Wildcat.

Lined up outside as a receiver during Sunday's 20-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Cutler was mocked heavily on social media for not moving on the play and keeping his hands on his hips. However, Gase said Cutler did the right thing, and he wasn't concerned about the quarterback's body language.

"Yes. As soon as he steps forward, they can knock the ... I won't say it, but they can hit him," Gase said. "If he steps back or doesn't move, now you're looking at different kinds of penalties. Until you go through it, where a quarterback steps off the ball and starts working downfield and you watch one of them get blasted."

Cutler agreed with Gase that he was just carrying out his assignment. The quarterback even made light of the situation.

"That's what they told me to do: Sit there, don't get hit, don't touch anybody, don't move," Cutler said. "I feel like I executed that one."

Cutler signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Miami in August following a season-ending knee injury to former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins (1-2) will host the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday.