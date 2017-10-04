        <
          Oklahoma man charged with manslaughter in Dennis Byrd death

          4:47 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLAREMORE, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man has been charged with manslaughter almost a year after a collision killed former NFL player Dennis Byrd.

          Rogers County court records indicate the charge was filed Wednesday against 18-year-old Zachary Reed of Claremore. The records show a warrant was issued for Reed's arrest but don't indicate whether he is represented by an attorney.

          Byrd was 50 when he died Oct. 15 after a two-vehicle crash north of Claremore, a Tulsa suburb. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said at the time that a northbound vehicle driven by Reed veered into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle driven by Byrd.

          Byrd played for the University of Tulsa and later was a defensive lineman for the New York Jets. A neck injury ended his career in 1992.

