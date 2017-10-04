TAMPA -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was a late addition to the team's injury report for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he is questionable with a thigh injury.

He had not been listed on the injury report Monday or Tuesday.

Gronkowski also didn't appear to be ailing when he met with reporters late Tuesday afternoon. He played all 70 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots haven't had a standard practice since that game, holding only a walk-through-type session on Tuesday. The team is traveling to Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

Gronkowski is one of seven players who are questionable, a group that includes starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle). Meanwhile, the Patriots ruled cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) out for the game.