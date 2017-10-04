        <
          Cam Newton laughs at female reporter following her question

          Newton laughs at female reporter's question (0:56)

          Panthers QB Cam Newton laughs at and makes light of a reporter when she asks a question about Devin Funchess. (0:56)

          6:43 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            • More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton laughed and made light of a female reporter who asked about one of his teammates, saying it was "funny to hear a female" ask the question.

          Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton during Wednesday's news conference about wide receiver Devin Funchess embracing the physicality of routes and if Newton got enjoyment out of that.

          Newton responded, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like -- it's funny.''

          Rodrigue and Newton spoke afterward, but she declined to comment about the meeting. A source close to the situation said Newton did not apologize.

          The team has not responded after being asked for comment.

          Newton made headlines earlier in his career for his interaction with the media after the Panthers' loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, when he cut short his session with reporters.

