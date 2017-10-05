Washington Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor said via Instagram that he was called the N-word by a Kansas City Chiefs fan, prompting him to use obscenities as he exited the field through the tunnel after Monday night's game, and he then needed to be briefly restrained by a coach.

The postgame exchange was caught on video and replayed on TMZ.com, though mostly what is heard is someone shouting "f--- you." Pryor returned the shouts using similar language and flipped his middle finger toward the fan.

He then started at the person, raising his helmet, only to be restrained by Redskins strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart. Pryor then continued to the locker room.

Receivers coach Ike Hilliard, among others, walked past Pryor during the exchange, turning briefly around as his wideout started toward the fan. Another fan shouted to Pryor, "Do something, Terrelle! Do something, baby!"

But Pryor said his initial anger stemmed from a fan calling him the N-word during the Redskins' 29-20 loss.

Via Instagram Stories, Pryor wrote that he was called this "several times to the point where an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game from second quarter on is the exact reason why guys are kneeling during the anthem."

Pryor has only stood during the anthem, but he said that hearing someone call him this and then having fans shout obscenities, "me flicking the person off is more deserving."

Pryor apologized to his teammates and the organization but added, "at some point you keep calling us The N word..we going to start acting up. #straightlikethat."