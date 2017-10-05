EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- In light of Dalvin Cook's season-ending ACL tear, the Minnesota Vikings signed former Patriots and Broncos running back Stevan Ridley, the team announced Thursday.

Ridley was one of four running backs who worked out for the Vikings on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday the team was "looking at everything now" in regards to adding depth to its backfield after losing the explosive rookie for the season, as Cook was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The 28-year-old Ridley was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and had his best season in 2012, when he totaled 290 carries for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.He notched the longest run of his career -- 43 yards -- against Cincinnati in 2014 before he tore his ACL the following week.

After four seasons with the Patriots, Ridley played eight games for the Jets in 2015 and had brief stints in 2016 with the Lions, Colts and Falcons.

Ridley spent this preseason with the Broncos and was released Sept. 2.

Minnesota likely won't feature a running back the way it did with Cook, who had 74 carries for 354 yards and two touchdowns before he went down in Week 4. The addition of Ridley will help Latavius Murray, who is expected to receive the bulk of Cook's workload, and Jerick McKinnon balance the run game.