If it is able to identify the person who allegedly shouted a racial slur at Terrelle Pryor on Monday night, the NFL will ban that fan from future games, league spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a conference call Thursday.
"We have no tolerance for racial comments directed to anyone," Lockhart said, according to ProFootballTalk.com, which transcribed the comments. "Those fans are not welcome to come back this week, next week, or any time."
The NFL is reviewing all aspects of the incident, "and we will report back when we have concluded that review," Lockhart said.
The Washington Redskins receiver said via Instagram Stories that he was called the N-word by a Kansas City Chiefs fan, prompting him to use obscenities as he exited the field through the tunnel after Monday night's game in Kansas City.
The postgame exchange was caught on video and replayed on TMZ.com, though mostly what is heard is someone shouting "f--- you." Pryor returned the shouts using similar language and flipped his middle finger toward the fan.
"I do apologize to my teammates and the organization," Pryor wrote. "But at some point you keep calling us The N word ... we going to start acting up. #straightlikethat."
ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.