BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday against the New York Jets but likely won't play every snap, coach Hue Jackson said Thursday.

"I'm sure we'll have him on a pitch count," the Cleveland Browns coach said. "Again, he's just now getting back to practice a week ago. He's put together a week-and-a-half of practice. But still he's been off for quite a while too, so I think we got to be smart about our expectations of him this weekend."

Garrett has not played this season after spraining his ankle during practice on Sept. 6, the Wednesday before the opener. Garrett returned to practice a week ago, but was inactive for the loss to the Bengals. He has practiced Wednesday and Thursday this week and things seem positive for his return.

"I think this is his first game, hasn't played all year," Jackson said. "This is our fifth game of the year. We're just going to be excited to have him out there. And we'll see what kind of impact he can make in this football game."

Garrett had been named the starter at right end opposite Emmanuel Ogbah. He played well in the preseason, and if he returns full speed he would initially figure to most help the pass rush.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on Myles," Jackson said. "Our football team has to play well. But can he help? Yes, he's a really good player."

Garrett did not meet with the media on Thursday. He is expected to do so on Friday.