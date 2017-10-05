The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from kicker Younghoe Koo on Thursday, waiving the rookie and signing veteran Nick Novak.

Koo's potential game-tying kick was blocked in the final second of a Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, and he missed what would have been a game winner in the final seconds of the Chargers' Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Overall he was 3-for-6 on field goal attempts this season while converting all nine of his extra point attempts.

This will be Novak's second stint with the Chargers; he previously kicked for them from 2011-14. Novak, 36, made 101 of his 117 field goal attempts with the Chargers and 156 of his 157 extra point attempts.

He was with the Houston Texans the past two years but was released by the team before the start of this season.

In 10 NFL seasons he has converted 82.8 percent of his field goal attempts (173-for-209). He is 239-for-245 on extra-point attempts.

The change at kicker comes after coach Anthony Lynn vowed to make changes following the Chargers' 0-4 start.