          Tyler Boyd faces drug-related charges but denies being at scene

          5:29 PM ET
          • Katherine TerrellESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2016
            • Previously covered the Saints for the Times-Picayune from 2013-2016
            Follow on Twitter

          Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said Thursday he was not at the scene of a July 12 car crash that has led to him facing two drug-related charges.

          Court records in Allegheny County (Pennsylvania) show that Boyd was charged with possession of THC and not being registered to have a controlled substance after Jefferson Hills police searched a car registered to him after the crash.

          Boyd denied his involvement, tweeting Thursday:

          According to a report by WTAE in Boyd's hometown of Pittsburgh, police were called to the scene of the crash, but nobody was in the car when they arrived. During a search of the car, they found several bottles of alcohol and several vape pens that later tested positive for THC.

          In a statement, the Bengals said they are aware of the report and "working to gather more information."

          Boyd was charged with a DUI in 2015 when he was 20 and a student at the University of Pittsburgh. He received a year's probation as part of a program for first-time DUI offenders.

          Boyd was a 2016 second-round pick by the Bengals and played in every game as a rookie. However, he was declared a healthy scratch for unknown reasons in the Bengals' Week 2 game against the Texans.

          Boyd has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 15, according to court records.

