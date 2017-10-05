Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said Thursday he was not at the scene of a July 12 car crash that has led to him facing two drug-related charges.

Court records in Allegheny County (Pennsylvania) show that Boyd was charged with possession of THC and not being registered to have a controlled substance after Jefferson Hills police searched a car registered to him after the crash.

Boyd denied his involvement, tweeting Thursday:

Everybody chill out i wasn't present at the crash nor did i have anything to do with it period. It was just my car — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) October 5, 2017

According to a report by WTAE in Boyd's hometown of Pittsburgh, police were called to the scene of the crash, but nobody was in the car when they arrived. During a search of the car, they found several bottles of alcohol and several vape pens that later tested positive for THC.

In a statement, the Bengals said they are aware of the report and "working to gather more information."

Boyd was charged with a DUI in 2015 when he was 20 and a student at the University of Pittsburgh. He received a year's probation as part of a program for first-time DUI offenders.

Boyd was a 2016 second-round pick by the Bengals and played in every game as a rookie. However, he was declared a healthy scratch for unknown reasons in the Bengals' Week 2 game against the Texans.

Boyd has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 15, according to court records.