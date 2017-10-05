New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is not expected to play Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a thigh injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots' star tight end was a late addition to the team's injury report Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the game.

He had not been listed on the injury report Monday or Tuesday.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, with a wrap/sleeve around his left thigh, arrives at Raymond James Stadium. Per Adam Schefter, Gronkowski is not expected to play tonight. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Gronkowski also didn't appear to be ailing when he met with reporters late Tuesday afternoon. He played all 70 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

He leads the Patriots with 318 receiving yards this season. He also has 20 receptions and two touchdown catches in the first four games.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.