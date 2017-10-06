TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter was noncommittal about the status of kicker Nick Folk after he missed three field goals in the Bucs' 19-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Asked whether Folk would be their kicker moving forward, Koetter said: "[General manager] Jason Licht and I had a brief conversation afterwards. That will be something that will be forthcoming. But you don't want to make any rash decisions."

Folk missed kicks from 56, 49 and 31 yards. He also missed two kicks and an extra point in the Bucs' last-second win over the New York Giants last week.

The misses caught Koetter by surprise.

"It's unfortunate because he's been really solid in practice," Koetter said. "The thing that happened last week kind of came out of left field. There was no indication that was coming. We only kicked live in practice one day this week, and Nick was lights out."

Folk is now 6-of-11 for the season. He missed only four kicks all of last year and three in 2015.

"I left points out there. We should have won the game. 20-19. This one's on me," Folk said. "[It was a] bad week, starting from last Sunday to today. Bad week. I've just gotta keep my head down, keep working and try to get better."

Asked whether he was worried about his position with the team, Folk said, "That's not anything I'm worried about right now."

The Bucs' struggles at the kicker position are well-documented. Second-round draft pick Roberto Aguayo went 31-of-43 last year and was cut during the preseason in favor of Folk. The Bucs are now 12-of-21 (57 percent) on field goal attempts at home since the start of last season.