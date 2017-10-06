Damien Woody and Herm Edwards expect Philadelphia to defeat Arizona with a big week from RB LeGarrette Blount. (0:36)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles standout defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

Despite head coach Doug Pederson's assertion that Cox is "doing well", he'll be sidelined for a second straight week.

"It's Week 5 and we've got a lot of football left and he's progressing nicely so we've just got to be careful," said Pederson.

Beau Allen will replace Cox in the starting lineup.

Fletcher Cox is dealing with a calf injury that will keep him out against the Cardinals. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Running back Wendell Smallwood is also in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. He suffered a knee injury against the Chargers and hasn't practiced all week. He's officially listed as questionable and was deemed a game-time decision by Pederson, but it's rare for a player to not practice during the week and then play on Sunday.

His absence would mean an increased workload for LeGarrette Blount and undrafted rookie free agent Corey Clement. Kenjon Barner, signed just last week after Darren Sproles was lost for the season, could be the No. 3 option.

Blount has hit his stride of late and is coming off a 16-carry, 136-yard performance in L.A. He'll lead the charge against a Cardinals defense that ranks fifth in opponent yards per attempt (3.2).