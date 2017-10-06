JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars could be without starting receiver Marqise Lee and starting center Brandon Linder for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Lee (ribs) and Linder (illness) were among four players the Jaguars listed as questionable for the game at Heinz Field. Receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) and safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) -- both reserves -- also will be game-day decisions. Linebacker and core special teams player Lerentee McCray (knee) is out.

Lee did do some work Friday, and coach Doug Marrone said that was encouraging, because the receiver had not practiced since suffering the injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

"You can't ever walk in someone else's shoes when it comes to pain tolerance, but it's a painful injury," Marrone said.

Not having Lee would create a huge issue for the Jaguars, who lost top receiver Allen Robinson for the season with a torn left ACL in the season opener. Lee is the Jaguars' second-leading receiver (13 catches for 159 yards) behind Allen Hurns (16 catches, 186 yards, two TDs).

The Jaguars have only two other healthy receivers who have caught a pass this season: undrafted rookie Keelan Cole (four catches) and veteran Arrelious Benn (one), whose main role is on special teams. They would have an increased role on offense against the Steelers if Lee can't play.

Strong, whom the Jaguars claimed off waivers on Sept. 19 from Houston, suffered a hamstring injury on a diving catch in his first practice with the Jaguars and missed the team's next five practices. He was limited in each practice this week and is unlikely to have much of a role on offense.

Max McCaffrey, whom the Jaguars signed off New Orleans' practice squad on Sept. 12, has played in the last three games mainly on special teams and does not have a catch.

Linder did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday. Tyler Shatley would start in his place.