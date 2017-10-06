With two practices left this week, San Bradford says he will have a better idea of where his knee is at tomorrow during practice. (0:19)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford may be unsure of his status for Monday's game against Chicago, but he is sure that his left knee is feeling better.

Bradford, who suffered a noncontact injury to his left knee during a Week 1 win over New Orleans and last practiced on Sept. 21, on Friday said the knee has "come a long ways" after he returned to practice Thursday.

"It was night and day in how my knee felt," Bradford said Friday. "... I feel much better on it, I feel much more comfortable moving around. In that regard, I think my mobility has definitely improved."

Bradford, who flew to Florida on Sept. 22 to seek a second opinion from orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews, was given last week off to rest and rehabilitate his injury. Sources confirmed to ESPN that scans revealed no structural damage and surgery wasn't required.

"I feel good," said Bradford, who wouldn't specify what the injury is. "I think being able to go out there yesterday in practice is obviously a step in the right direction."

Bradford anticipates he'll return before his knee is fully healed and, as coach Mike Zimmer discussed Wednesday, will have to deal with whatever discomfort exists.

"At this point, you're going to have to play through some discomfort," Bradford said. "I would like it to be 100 percent, but I don't even know if that's possible until the bye week or the end of the year.

"The goal is just to be able to go out there and feel comfortable moving around and be able to play knowing I am going to have to play through some discomfort."

After getting the second opinion, Bradford is hopeful this won't be an issue that continues to surface.

"Any time you go for a second opinion there's always a little bit of anxiety because you're not quite sure in how that's going to go or what that conversation is going to be like," he said. "I would say after going down there it was definitely good news.

"It's comforting knowing that if things go according to plan, that it should be something that eventually goes away."

The last time Bradford was questionable prior to a game was Week 2, when he went through a pregame warmup in Pittsburgh to determine how his knee would hold up under game conditions. The workout didn't last long, and Case Keenum has started since.

While he's still being classified as "day to day" by the Vikings, Bradford hopes to know whether he'll be able to play long before the day of the game.

"I would like to have a better idea before then," Bradford said. "Hopefully after today's practice, tomorrow's practice, seeing how it responds to multiple days of practice and multiple days of work, I'll have a better idea of what it's going to be like.

"In my mind, I'm hoping by [Saturday] that I'll have a good idea of where I'm at."