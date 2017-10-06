BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pronounced himself ready for whatever when he makes his NFL debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

"I'll be out there as much as they want me to be," Garrett said Friday. "Whether it's a lot or a little."

Coach Hue Jackson had said Garrett would be on a pitch count in his first NFL game. Garrett has not played in any of the Browns' first four games after spraining his ankle in practice Sept. 6 before the opener. He returned to practice a week ago then was limited this week.

"Am I at my peak? No," Garrett said. "But it's good enough for me. I can move. I can run. I can bend. If I can do that, I can be out there and I can make a difference."

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Garrett wanted to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Browns held him back.

"He is not going out there thinking that I am going to go halfway," Williams said. "Myles is going out there with an attitude that he wants to play and he wants to play really, really well."

Said Garrett: "It is just about doing what I can, making the plays I am supposed to make and be who I am supposed to be on the field. Not be out of my gap or not missing any assignments, and then once I correct all of those and I have no hesitation or anything holding me back, then I can try to step forward and have a bigger role."

Garrett quipped that a sack would be special, calling it a "fat guy's touchdown." The Browns are just happy to have him on the field.

"It is not about if you go out there and have two sacks or three sacks," Jackson said. "That is not what this is about. This is about winning the game and playing the best you can play for as long as you can play."