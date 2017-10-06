ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Seven Detroit Lions starters are questionable and wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Linebackers Jarrad Davis (neck) and Tahir Whitehead (pectoral), defensive linemen Haloti Ngata (shoulder) and Ezekiel Ansah (knee), and offensive linemen Travis Swanson (ankle), Rick Wagner (ankle/shoulder) and T.J. Lang (back) were all listed as questionable.

Of those seven, most are expected to play. Swanson practiced fully on Friday -- a good sign for him -- and only Davis missed last week's game. Davis practiced every day this week on a limited basis.

Editor's Picks Lions' goal for Sunday? They 'want to contain' Cam Newton The Panthers' QB is again looking like a dual threat. But if the Lions can take away his ability to run, their secondary is good enough to have a shot.

Golladay has not practiced this week due to a hamstring injury but was spotted running off on the side on Thursday.

In addition to Golladay, the Lions have ruled out running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee). None of the three practiced this week, and Worrilow sprained the MCL in his left knee on the first defensive play of Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With Golladay and Washington out, wide receiver TJ Jones and running back Zach Zenner should get more work.