GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers hope that by the time they leave for Dallas on Saturday afternoon, receiver Davante Adams will be cleared to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

Running back Ty Montgomery might not be so lucky.

Adams has progressed through the stages of the concussion protocol since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan -- but as of Friday afternoon, Adams still had not seen the independent neurologist who needs to clear him. Because of that, he is listed as questionable.

"Really, when you deal with the doctors and availability and scheduling, with it being an away game, I would say tomorrow by the time we get on the plane would be a fair deadline," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.

It's possible the Packers could update Adams' status on Saturday.

Adams practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. Because he has not been cleared, he's barred from talking to reporters.

If Ty Montgomery can't go Sunday, it will be an all-rookie running back group. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Montgomery looks less likely to play after he did not take part in any of the 11-on-11 drills during Thursday's full-pads practice. Montgomery sustained multiple broken ribs in last week's game against the Bears. He was on the field Wednesday, wearing a protective vest under his jersey. He is listed as doubtful.

"Ty Montgomery worked in the indoor portion of practice and didn't participate in the team periods," McCarthy said.

Montgomery declined to speak to reporters on Friday.

If Montgomery can't go, Green Bay will field an all-rookie running back group. Fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams, who injured his knee after Montgomery got hurt against the Bears, is good to go, and fifth-rounder Aaron Jones (who carried 13 times for 49 yards and a touchdown against Chicago) could see significant snaps.

The Packers could welcome back their two starting tackles, David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga, who this season have not played a single snap at the same time. Bakhtiari has not played since he sustained a hamstring injury in the opener, and Bulaga has played only in the Week 3 game against Cincinnati, when he reinjured the right ankle he sprained in training camp. Both players are listed as questionable.

On the defensive side, the Packers appear likely to get back Mike Daniels, who had a dominant performance in Week 1 and then dropped out on the first series of the following game at Atlanta because of a hip injury, and cornerback Davon House, who also hasn't played since he sustained a quadriceps injury against the Falcons. Both are listed as questionable, but Daniels insisted he would play and House practiced in full this week.

"It feels good," Daniels said. "I felt good at practice running around, felt strong. So I'm just ready to roll. It's been hard watching, you know what I'm saying?"

Outside linebacker Nick Perry will have to wear a club cast on his right hand for the second straight week. He confirmed Friday that it's his broken pinkie finger that required surgery to have a screw inserted.

Last year, Perry broke multiple fingers on his left hand and finished the season wearing a similar cast.