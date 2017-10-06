THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams defensive back Lamarcus Joyner will probably miss his second consecutive game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Joyner, bothered by a hamstring injury he suffered Sept. 28, did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful Friday. But Rams coach Sean McVay said that Joyner is "progressing really well" and that the team is simply being cautious with a soft-tissue injury for a skill-position player.

"If he can go, great," McVay said of Joyner. "If not, then we anticipate him being ready to go next week."

Joyner, who plays free safety and slot corner, is graded third among 79 NFL safeties by Pro Football Focus this season. If he sits out, Cody Davis would see time at free safety and Nickell Robey-Coleman would take snaps as the slot corner.

Right guard Jamon Brown is listed as questionable with a groin injury, but McVay said he feels "good" about Brown's chances of playing. Everybody else on the Rams is expected to be healthy enough to play.