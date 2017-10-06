TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting left tackle Donovan Smith can now see what all the fuss is about when it comes to Disney movies. The Walt Disney Co. got word that Smith hadn't seen "The Lion King" and set out to rectify the situation, sending a package to One Buc Place on Friday.

It was filled with DVDs, including "The Lion King," "Frozen," "Bambi," "Pinocchio" and "The Jungle Book," among others. Inside the package was a handwritten note that read, "Heard you haven't seen many of our films. Hope this package gets your teammates off your back."

It's been a hot topic around One Buc Place for months. Offensive guard/tackle Caleb Benenoch even created an online poll in which 80 percent of participants said that it was "not OK" that he hadn't seen the Disney classic about the adventures of a young lion named Simba.

It even played out on HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers." In one of the funnier scenes, Smith was in the training room getting ridiculed by teammates because he didn't know what "Hakuna Matata" meant.

Smith admitted, "I really have never seen 'The Lion King.'"

Center Joe Hawley asked, "Have you seen any movies? Give us a childhood movie you saw."

Offensive guard Kevin Pamphile chimed in: "He's never seen 'Aladdin.'"

Winston asked: "'Matilda'?"

Smith responded, "I've seen 'Matilda.' I haven't seen 'Aladdin.' I've seen 'Toy Story' ... I haven't seen 'Winnie the Pooh.'"

Hawley said, "'Toy Story' is great. You've saved your face a little bit."

The Bucs are coming off a Thursday night game, which means Smith now has three full days to restore his childhood, get over Mufasa's passing and discover the meaning behind "what a wonderful phrase."

Editors' note: ESPN is owned by The Walt Disney Co.