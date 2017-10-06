PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia sports radio personality says he lost a weekly television gig after saying a female announcer calling an NFL game "sounds unnatural."

Mike Missanelli said on his radio show that he was fired from "Sports Sunday" on WPVI, Philadelphia's ABC station.

Missanelli said it's because on Tuesday he questioned why ESPN had Beth Mowins doing play-by-play on ESPN's Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Editor's Picks Panthers' Newton laughs at female reporter Cam Newton laughed at a female reporter who on Wednesday asked about one of his teammates, saying it was "funny to hear a female" ask the question.

He said he has no one to blame but himself and calls it a "harsh result."

The firing comes in the same week Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made sexist comments to a female reporter. When a Charlotte newspaper reporter asked Newton about a wide receiver's route running, Newton laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes." He has apologized.