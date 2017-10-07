FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys have activated defensive end David Irving to the 53-man roster in order for him to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys had a one-game exemption since he was coming back from a four-game suspension for violating the league' substance abuse policy. Irving replaces Charles Tapper on the roster. Tapper was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a broken bone in his foot in Wednesday's practice.

Irving practiced for the first time Wednesday. During his suspension he was not allowed to have any contact with the team.

He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after last year's regular-season meeting against the Packers, recording a sack and forcing three fumbles in the Cowboys' win at Lambeau Field.