A little more than a week after he was taken off the field on a gurney, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been cleared from the concussion protocol and expects to play Sunday, a source told ESPN on Saturday.

The source said Adams was cleared shortly before the Packers boarded their plane for Dallas, where they will face the Cowboys on Sunday.

Editor's Picks The hardest play: Focusing on next snap after injuries like Davante Adams' Teams have learned to power through after big injuries take down players like the Packers' Davante Adams, even if everything else tells them not to.

Adams had progressed through the various stages of the protocol through the week, even doing some individual drills in pads during Thursday's practice. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but he had not yet seen the independent neurologist at that time.

"Really, when you deal with the doctors and availability and scheduling, with it being an away game, I would say tomorrow, by the time we get on the plane, would be a fair deadline," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.

Adams has not been available to reporters since the hit because players in the concussion protocol are barred from speaking to the media under NFL rules.

Adams spent a night in the hospital after a vicious hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was suspended without pay for this week's game. Fellow receiver Jordy Nelson described it as "incredible" when he saw that Adams was not seriously injured.

Davante Adams expects not to miss a game, a source told ESPN, after he cleared the concussion protocol following this vicious hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan last week. Mike Roemer/AP

Last season, Adams also was cleared for a concussion without missing a game.

"He can recover from those rapidly, apparently, because last year he came back and played a Thursday night game," Nelson said. "But it's good to have him back out there. Like we said [after the hit], his health was the most important thing. Once that's squared away, we love to have him back. He's back and seems to be his normal stuff, running around and talking in meetings and stuff like that."

Said fellow receiver Randall Cobb: "It was great. I'm just glad to see him walking again, more importantly. When I went to the hospital and saw him the other night, he was back to his normal self, joking around, trying to break out of the hospital. I'm just glad to see him in good health."

There was no change in the status of running back Ty Montgomery, who remains doubtful with broken ribs, or any other players on the injury report. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle) also remained questionable.