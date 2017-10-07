INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday unveiled a statue of Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium in a ceremony attended by hundreds of fans, which featured remarks from Hall of Famers Tony Dungy (former Colts coach) and Bill Polian (former Colts executive), and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

A five-time NFL MVP, Manning concluded the event by proclaiming, "I will always be a Colt," and throwing autographed footballs into the crowd.

The bronze likeness features Manning in his Colts uniform preparing to throw a pass.

Coach Tony Dungy, executive Bill Polian and commissioner Roger Goodell gave remarks during the unveiling of Peyton Manning's statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The five-time MVP concluded the ceremony by proclaiming, "I will always be a Colt." AP Photo/Darron Cummings

On Sunday, Manning will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor and become the first player from the franchise's Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired.

Manning led Indianapolis to its only Super Bowl victory, 29-17 over the Chicago Bears in 2007, and was voted the game's MVP.