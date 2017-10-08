Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, considered a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans plan to test him pregame, but they are preparing for Matt Cassel to start.

Mariota injured his hamstring in last week's loss to the Texans as he dove for the end zone while outrunning a defender on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. He tried to play with it and tested it out after halftime, but the team decided to be safe and go to Cassel.

Mariota gradually did more at practice every day last week, but most of his work has consisted of throwing intermediate passes in individual drills before going inside for rehab while Cassel led the first-team offense.

The Titans signed veteran quarterback Brandon Weeden last week, who will serve as Cassel's backup.