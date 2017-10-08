Matt Cassel will be the Titans starting quarterback after Tennessee ruled Marcus Mariota inactive due to a hamstring injury. (0:17)

Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, considered a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury, has been ruled inactive Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced.

Matt Cassel will start in Mariota's place

Mariota injured his hamstring in the Titans' loss to the Texans a week ago as he dove for the end zone while outrunning a defender on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. He tried to play with it and tested it out after halftime, but the team decided to be safe and go to Cassel.

Mariota gradually did more at practice every day this past week, but most of his work consisted of throwing intermediate passes in individual drills before going inside for rehab while Cassel led the first-team offense.

The Titans signed veteran quarterback Brandon Weeden last week, who will serve as Cassel's backup.