Despite being listed as questionable because of an illness, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Bryant was added to the team's injury report on Saturday. He has 10 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown in four games this season for the 3-1 Steelers.

Also listed as questionable due to a rib injury, Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee is slated to play Sunday against Pittsburgh, a source said.

Lee did some work Friday, after not having practiced since suffering the injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

He is Jacksonville's second-leading receiver (13 catches for 159 yards), behind Allen Hurns (16 catches, 186 yards, two TDs). The Jaguars lost top receiver Allen Robinson for the season with a torn left ACL in the season opener.

Information from ESPN's Michael DiRocco was used in this report.