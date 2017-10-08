The Oakland Raiders are still preparing to start backup quarterback EJ Manuel on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, though injured starter Derek Carr has made progress in his recovery from a fractured bone in his back.

Carr, who suffered a transverse process fracture in Sunday's loss at Denver, is feeling better and throwing the ball well in practice, but the Raiders are worried about the effect of a game-day hit.

Carr was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday. He went through the stretch period and threw passes to receivers during the portion of practice that is open to media.

The plan is for Carr to test the injury pregame Sunday before the Raiders face the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Schefter.

For their part, the Ravens have said they will prepare as if Carr will start Sunday afternoon.

"For some reason, I won't believe it until I don't see him out there," Ravens safety Eric Weddle said. "I know what a competitor he is and he's a tough dude."

Information from ESPN's Paul Gutierrez and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.