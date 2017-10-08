Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft, is slated to make his NFL debut next week against the Oakland Raiders, barring any setbacks at practice this week, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, 23, has already been ruled out for Sunday's game at the New York Giants as he deals with a disc injury in his back. The injury has caused him to miss training camp and each of San Diego's four games this season.

Ever since Williams' injury flared up in the summer, the Chargers have planned to have Williams to make his debut against the Raiders in Week 6.

Williams has been practicing in pads since Week 2, but the team has yet to use him in the preseason or regular season. Barring any setbacks, the team believes he will be ready to play and start contributing the way he did at Clemson.

In his last collegiate season, Williams played in 15 games and caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, listed as questionable for Sunday's game because of a neck injury, will play against the Giants. Tyrell Williams is second on the team with 16 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown.