On the day Dannon Yogurt dropped Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton following his controversial remark toward a female reporter last week, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter the company signed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Editor's Picks Newton: Word choice 'extremely degrading' Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said Thursday night that, "After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," a day after he made light of a female reporter for asking a serious football question.

Dannon has already scheduled Prescott to shoot his first TV commercial this week in Dallas, per a source. It continues to be a commercial breakout time for Prescott, who now has deals with Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Beats.

Newton apologized on Thursday for his "extremely degrading and disrespectful" choice of words after being asked a question by Charlotte Observer writer Jordan Rodrigue the day before at press conference.

Michael Neuwirth, a spokesperson for Dannon, maker of the Oikos yogurt brand, said in a statement Friday that the brand was "shocked and disheartened" by Newton's remark and said it would "no longer work with" the 2015 NFL MVP.

Neuwirth confirmed that the company would continue to keep Newton under contract without using him, but has started the process of pulling existing advertising that includes Newton.