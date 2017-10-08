Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is donating $25,000 to the Las Vegas Police Department and another $25,000 to families of the victims in last week's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Editor's Picks Bryant, Harper team up for Las Vegas victims Las Vegas natives Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper may be trying to outdo each other between the lines, but they're working together to provide help for the victims of the Sunday's shooting.

Murray, who grew up in Las Vegas, says the community is still near and dear to him. He said the city will be on his mind Sunday when the Titans play in Miami.

"When I heard about the terror and devastation in my hometown of Las Vegas, I couldn't believe it," Murray said this weekend. "I was shocked, sickened and scared for the families and friends of the victims. I want to help and do whatever I can to take away their pain from such a horrific experience.

"Las Vegas is a special city not just to me, my family and friends, but this whole world. It's a shame ... for the city to have to endure such an attack. I pray for the victims and their families and hope our great country can work diligently towards keeping our people safe and eliminate these kinds of attacks in the future."