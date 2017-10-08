Biggest NFL injuries of Week 5

With Marcus Mariota out, Matthew Berry discusses the Titans' approach to their Week 5 game against Miami. (0:30)

Here are the most significant NFL players who were injured in Week 5:

Sunday

Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans: Already missing starting quarterback Marcus Mariota in Week 5, the Titans lost starting left tackle Lewan during the first quarter. The team indicated at the time that Lewan has a knee injury and was questionable to return, and Dennis Kelly took his place in the lineup. Shortly thereafter, Lewan returned to the field.

Vontaze Burfict, LB, Cincinnati Bengals: Burfict sustained a left thumb injury in the first quarter of the game against the Bills, and was deemed probable to return.

Thursday

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: A thigh contusion made Gronk a late scratch for the game against the Buccaneers -- much to the chagrin of fantasy owners worldwide who had to scramble to find a replacement for the week. Nevertheless, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots expect Gronk to be ready for the Week 6 game, owing to the extra rest before that contest against the Jets takes place.

Josh Robinson, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Robinson exited the game against the Patriots in the first half due to a concussion, and did not return. Robinson serves primarily as the Bucs' gunner on special teams.

Ryan Russell, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A shoulder injury knocked Russell out of action during the second half on Thursday night, and he did not return. Following the contest, the team indicated Russell had dislocated his shoulder, and he is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.