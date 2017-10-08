Cam Newton sported a Rosie the Riveter pin on his hat as he arrives for Sunday's game. (0:27)

DETROIT -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrived at Ford Field for Sunday's game against the Lions with a pin in his hat bearing the image of Rosie the Riveter from the iconic "We Can Do It" poster.

Rosie the Riveter was a symbol of feminism and women's economic power during the World War II era.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrives at Ford Field after a tumultuous week. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Newton on Wednesday made light of and laughed at Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue when she asked a question about wide receiver Devin Funchess embracing the physicality of routes and whether Newton got enjoyment out of that.

Newton laughed and responded, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like ... it's funny."

That started a firestorm around Newton that led to Dannon Oikos Yogurt, one of the many companies the 2015 NFL MVP represents, to announce it no longer would work with Newton and that his commercials would be pulled.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a source, reported Sunday that Dannon would replace Newton with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Newton "made a mistake" with his conduct toward Rodrigue. That evening, Newton released a video on social media apologizing for what he called "extremely degrading and disrespectful" comments. He did not mention Rodrigue by name in the video.

Rivera said Friday that Newton's apology was "something that needed to be said" and that he hoped everyone could move forward from here.