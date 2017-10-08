PITTSBURGH -- Steelers linebacker James Harrison is a healthy scratch Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, signaling that the 39-year-old franchise sack leader is expendable for the short term.

The Steelers are going with a pass-rush quartet of T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Anthony Chickillo and Arthur Moats, the last two of whom being big special-team performers. Harrison does not play on special teams.

Harrison was also inactive last week against the Baltimore Ravens but was ill. This week, he was a practice participant and available for game action.

After Harrison played zero snaps in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, coach Mike Tomlin indicated younger players are ascending.

"We appreciate James. We know what James is capable of. James will ready himself," said Tomlin about Harrison last month.

In other Steelers roster moves, wide receiver Eli Rogers is inactive for the second straight week. The Steelers are opting for veteran receiver Justin Hunter over him.

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) will miss the second straight game.

Quarterback Josh Hobbs, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, nose tackle Dan McCullers and cornerback Brian Allen round out the inactive list.