Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is dedicated to a return to the NFL, continuing a daily regimen that lasts several hours, according to CBS Sports.

Kaepernick spoke with CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora for an off-camera interview and reportedly said he will go anywhere to work out for an NFL team and is fine if that workout is kept private. According to the report, Kaepernick said he is looking for an opportunity to play and just wants to be judged as a football player.

Kaepernick reportedly said he has remained silent about his desire to play to avoid causing a distraction. Kaepernick's agent has reportedly been reaching out to all 32 teams to note his availability.

La Canfora described Kaepernick's daily workout, saying Kaepernick wakes up at 4 a.m. in New York City, gets a ride to New Jersey and does a multihour workout that includes more than 100 passes. He also works out in a gym for hours.

Colin Kaepernick detailed his desire to play in the NFL and his daily workout plan to CBS Sports.

Away from the NFL, Kaepernick has been focused on charity work. He works with children in Harlem firsthand and has organized a fundraiser that is giving out a total of $1 million to various groups.

Kaepernick has not been with an NFL team since severing his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. He initially sat during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason before switching to kneeling in a movement that has spread through the league while also being vilified -- including multiple negative comments from President Donald Trump.

The NFL has not reached out to Kaepernick to discuss social issues. Trump's comments last month drew a leaguewide response as more players chose to kneel, link arms or otherwise react during the national anthem.

Kaepernick has said he would not kneel for the anthem if he signs with a team. He also plans to donate the money from his jersey sales to charity.