INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts running back Frank Gore moved past Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson for seventh place on the NFL's all-time rushing list in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore entered Sunday's game with 13,256 career rushing yards. He passed Dickerson (13,259) when he picked up nine yards on his first carry of the game. Gore rushed for his first 11,073 yards while spending the first 10 years of his career with the 49ers.

Another Hall-of-Fame running back, Jerome Bettis, is next up on the rushing list for Gore. Bettis rushed for 13,662 yards in his career. The 34-year-old Gore will have to be more productive on the ground if he expects to pass Bettis this season. Gore went into Sunday averaging 47.8 yards rushing a game through the first four weeks of the season.